A 200 MW storage project is being developed by Hanwha Energy Corporation and Lumcloon Energy. The €300 million facility is intended to stabilize the grid to host more renewable energy capacity. Great to be in Offaly this morning turning the sod on 2 new €150m battery storage facilities. This is an important step in our transition away from an electricity sector dependent on fossil fuels to renewable https://t.co/WGYfIb1anq pic.twitter.com/xcPrQU3lWZ - Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) September 4, 2019 With that tweet, Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment, Richard ...

