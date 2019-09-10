Speakers from Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice, and E.U. Commission

Fordham Law School's 46th Annual International Antitrust Law and Policy Conference in New York City, led for the fifth year by Fordham Competition Law Institute Director James Keyte, will take place Thursday-Friday, September 12-13, 2019. The conference will feature topics on the role of big tech in antitrust, antitrust and industrial policy, private litigation around the world, non-horizontal mergers and managing risk in the digital age.

Keynote speakers include Makan Delrahim of the U.S. Department of Justice, Cecilio Madero Villarejo of the E.U. Commission, Isabella de Silva of the French Competition Authority, and Joseph Simons of Federal Trade Commission.

Speakers include Andrea Coscelli of the U.K., Han Li Toh of Singapore, Andreas Mundt of Germany, Daniel Francis and Gail Levine of the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Finch of the Department of Justice, and Alexandre Barreto de Souza of Cade; Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini, Ingrid Vandenborre of Skadden, James Mutchnik of Kirkland Ellis, James Aitken of Freshfields, Howard Shelanski of Davis Polk, Cal Goldman of Goodmans, Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld, Enrico Rafaelli of Rucellai Raffaelli, Paul Stuart of Cleary, Karen Kazmerzak of Sidley Austin, and Karen Lent Hoffman of Skadden; academics and economists William Kovacic of George Washington University Law School, Frederic Jenny of ESSEC Business School, Pinar Bagci, Kai-Uwe Kuhn and James Keyte of The Brattle Group, Scott Thompson of Bates White; and in-house counsel Rima Alaily of Microsoft, Oliver Bethell of Google, Nikhil Shanbhag of Facebook, and Koren Wong-Ervin of Qualcomm.

Pre-conference events on Wednesday, September 11 will include two economic workshop sessions put on by NERA and Edgeworth Economics and a keynote luncheon panel featuring Scott Hemphill of NYU Law, Lina Khan of Columbia Law, Gabriella Muscolo of the Italian Competition Authority and Sharis Pozen of Clifford Chance.

