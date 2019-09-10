Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
09:04 Uhr
20,850 Euro
-0,020
-0,10 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,230
21,350
12:20
21,290
21,350
12:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROLUX AB20,850-0,10 %