

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, data from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.4 percent on a yearly basis in August, the same pace of increase as seen in July.



Costs of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 3.2 percent, and restaurants and hotels prices slid 1.2 percent.



Prices of goods remained flat on year, while the increase in services cost was 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in August.



