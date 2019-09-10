Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 338.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 332.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---