Tilt Sensors Market Size Worth $288.7 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 8.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tilt sensors market size is expected to reach USD 288.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Tilt sensors measure the angular inclination of a vehicle or equipment with reference to the ground and provide an alarm or information to the operators and drivers about a rollover condition. These devices are being adopted across a variety of applications as a part of safety systems in automobiles and construction equipment.

Key suggestions from the report:

The non-metal housing material type segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the rising demand for compact tilt sensors, which require high temperature stability and a high degree of ingress protection during use in critical conditions such as where fuel and grease contamination prevail

In terms of technology, the solid state (MEMS) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the demand for low-cost high-performance tilt sensors

The Asia Pacific regional tilt sensor market dominated in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing investments in economical projects across construction, automotive, aerospace, defense, and telecom industries followed by the rise in distribution partnerships and the presence of a large number of manufacturing plants in the region

The key industry participants include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity, SICK AG, Jewell Instruments LLC, ifm electronic gmbh, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Level Developments Ltd, MEMSIC Inc., elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Balluff GmbH, Gefran, and The Fredericks Company.

Read 170 page research report with TOC on "Tilt Sensor Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Housing Material Type, By Technology (Solid State (MEMS), Fluid-Filled, Force Balanced), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tilt-sensor-market

The market for tilt sensor is expected to expand in response to the notable rise in focus of operators on safety standards and regulations set by safety communities. Several safety communities are coming forward to standardize and implement regulations due to the rise in accidents caused from rollover or tilting of vehicles and equipment, especially in industries such as construction, mining, transportation, aerospace, and defense. For instance, the Scaffold and Access Industry Association recently published the ANSI A92 standards for the North American Mobile Elevated Working Platforms (MEWP) and equipment, wherein every design will integrate tilt sensors either in the form of inclinometers or tilt switches.

The market is also anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in transportation projects, commercial infrastructure development activities, public facilities, and mining exploration activities across developing economies. Majority of the demand for tilt sensors is expected to be seen in the aerospace & defense industries owing to the heavy investments made by the governments in collaboration with the technology service providers across all the nations on drones, aircraft, weapons platforms, launchers, and armored vehicles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tilt sensors market on the basis of housing material type, technology, application, and region.

Tilt Sensors Housing Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units, 2015 - 2025)

Non-Metal



Metal

Tilt Sensors Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Solid State (MEMS)



Fluid-Filled



Force Balanced

Tilt Sensors Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Construction & Mining



Automotive & Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Telecommunication



Others

Tilt Sensors Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

