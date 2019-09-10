The "Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one day seminar will discuss the growing role of aircraft and engine leasing to worldwide airline's fleets with an in-depth look at the maintenance issues and trends in technical aspects of aircraft leases.

It will provide a practical look at the difficulties and challenges of maintenance issues including how to estimate the right reserve rates for airframes, engines, property defining Overhaul and Shop Visit.

The seminar will encourage interactive debate and will include the various perspectives of those key personnel involved in the industry who have an in depth hands-on knowledge and experience to enable the participant to gain a better grasp of the Technical Aspects of a leased asset.

Highlights to be discussed will include:

Technical maintenance issues

Trends in technical development in aircraft leases

Reserve draw-down re-delivery

The growing role of aircraft leasing

Managing technical aspects of aircraft and engine leases

Engine overhaul cycle

Who Should Attend:

Lessors

Financiers

Powerplant Managers

Technical Support

Sales Support

Airlines

Lawyers

Admin Personnel

Agenda:

09:00 Introduction Welcome

09:05 Aircraft Lessor Processes Developments

10:00 Mid Lease Inspections and Compliance

11:20 Key Technical Aspects for Airframe and Engines in an Aircraft Lease

12:20 Lunch

13:20 Engine Maintenance Management

14:15 Cost Escalations and Forecasting Costs

15:30 Lease Lifecycle Compliance: A Focus of Redelivering the Aircraft Back to the Lessor at the End of the Lease

16:20 End of Life Issues/Fleet Support for Aircraft Spares

17:15 Conclusion

