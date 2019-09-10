In our July update, we noted there was scope for Solid State to upgrade FY20 guidance depending on Pacer's performance and margin contribution from individual manufacturing contracts. After a strong start to the year, management has announced that FY20 profits will be significantly ahead of expectations, while revenues remain in line with the original consensus. Consensus FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates have been raised by 14% and 9%, respectively. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers for prospective P/E.

