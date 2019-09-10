Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGG8 ISIN: US8926721064 Ticker-Symbol: 4T0 
Tradegate
09.09.19
16:55 Uhr
38,000 Euro
-0,085
-0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,160
37,935
14:30
37,130
37,875
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC82,58-2,96 %
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC38,000-0,22 %