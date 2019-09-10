Experts from Tesla, Oracle, Fujitsu, Airbus and Microsoft will speak on the GoTech World stages

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTech World (formerly Internet & Mobile World), the home of the digital economy in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the largest business events in the region, takes place on 2-3 October in Bucharest and shines a well-deserved spotlight on an exceptional line-up of international speakers from major companies worldwide.

At its 8th edition, the event comes with a challenge for the companies operating in Romania and in the region: to adopt the new technologies and digital trends in a coherent, rational way, incorporating them organically in the business strategy.

GoTech World aims, this year, to continue to accelerate the digitalization process of the business ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe. The know-how offered by world leaders in technology as well as by the IT & digital solutions providers, plays an essential part in this goal. Professionals from the regional companies will be able to discover and interact with the most cutting-edge trends and technologies and with the necessary tools to develop their business as well.

During the 2 days of the event, the attendees at GoTech World will have the chance to find out useful insights, best practices and applicable information from over 100 local and world renowned experts, such as:

Manju Annie Oommen - Senior. Manager Global Product Marketing, AI & Quantum Computing at Fujitsu . She is an artificial intelligence enthusiast who is motivated to drive and communicate the science and applications of AI which would radically change the way we work and live. Manju will present the session The race to Quantum Computers - Where are we today? on the Main Stage.





- Senior. Manager Global Product Marketing, AI & Quantum Computing at . She is an artificial intelligence enthusiast who is motivated to drive and communicate the science and applications of AI which would radically change the way we work and live. Manju will present the session on the Tyler Lindell - AR/VR Group Founder @ Tesla . By bringing together the hottest news in AR/VR, he is recognized as a Top 50 People to Follow in VR. Tyler works directly with some of the most important AR/VR brands to lead and influence their respective markets. He will speak about Top marketing strategies with Augmented and Virtual Reality on the MarTech stage .





- AR/VR Group Founder @ . By bringing together the hottest news in AR/VR, he is recognized as a Top 50 People to Follow in VR. Tyler works directly with some of the most important AR/VR brands to lead and influence their respective markets. He will speak about on the . Steven Rymell - Head of Technology @ Airbus CyberSecurity - Steve Rymell joined Airbus in 2000, having held many roles within the IT & Security organisations of several well-known UK companies from the Automobile sector to Fast Moving Consumer Goods. Today, his 38 years of experience are focused on leading our Cyber Technology Strategy, choosing cyber technologies, and developing cyber capabilities for the future. Steven will present a session on the topic "Are smart factories harder to secure than IT?" , on the Security Stage .





- Head of Technology @ - Steve Rymell joined Airbus in 2000, having held many roles within the IT & Security organisations of several well-known UK companies from the Automobile sector to Fast Moving Consumer Goods. Today, his 38 years of experience are focused on leading our Cyber Technology Strategy, choosing cyber technologies, and developing cyber capabilities for the future. Steven will present a session on the topic , on the . Elder Moraes - Developer Advocate @ Oracle - Elder helps server side developers to work on great projects by guiding them on how to build and deliver secure, available and fast applications. With many years of Java Enterprise development experience, he is an active participant of the Jakarta EE discussions. He is also the author of "JavaEE 8 Cookbook", where he provides deep knowledge about Java EE 8 API's and how to use them to solve real enterprise problems. Elder Moraes will present a practical session on How to keep your services available by monitoring its metrics , on the stage dedicated to Java developers.





- Developer Advocate @ - Elder helps server side developers to work on great projects by guiding them on how to build and deliver secure, available and fast applications. With many years of Java Enterprise development experience, he is an active participant of the Jakarta EE discussions. He is also the author of "JavaEE 8 Cookbook", where he provides deep knowledge about Java EE 8 API's and how to use them to solve real enterprise problems. Elder Moraes will present a practical session on , on the stage dedicated to developers. Luca Bolognese - Principal Program Manager at Microsoft, in the Visual Studio Customer Success Team. His team is dedicated to making customers successful especially on DevTest Labs and .NET Core. Luca will present the practical session What's new in C# 8.0 on the stage dedicated to .NET developers.

A total of 49 outstanding international professionals will speak on GoTech World's stages, including leaders and role-models such as:

Main Stage: Jason Yim (Trigger), Andy Lark (Marketing & Digital Leader, Amazon best selling author);

Jason Yim (Trigger), (Marketing & Digital Leader, Amazon best selling author); MarTech Stage: Alexandra Galviz (LinkedIn Top Voice UK 2017 & 2018), Gavin Bell (UK's Leading Facebook Ad Consultant);

Alexandra Galviz (LinkedIn Top Voice UK 2017 & 2018), (UK's Leading Facebook Ad Consultant); Security Stage: Gregory Pickett (Hellfire Security), Jarno Limnéll (TOSIBOX);

Gregory Pickett (Hellfire Security), Jarno Limnéll (TOSIBOX); Java Stage: George Adams (Microsoft), Peter Pilgrim (Java Champion);

George Adams (Microsoft), (Java Champion); .NET Stage: Luis Fraile (Plain Concepts), Rodrigo Díaz Concha (Lumed).

The attendees at this year's edition of GoTech World will have the chance to discover and interact with the latest IT & Digital business solutions, by visiting over 145 exhibition stands of local and multinational companies, on an exhibition space of 7194 square meters. Moreover, they will be able to network and create business connections with hundreds of professionals from various industries.

The program dedicated to start-ups in IT & Tech continues this year as well, during the 2 days of the event. Go StarTech is giving Romanian start-ups the opportunity to exhibit for free.

Anyone who wants to attend the event must register online on www.gotech.world. Until the 19th of September, professionals interested in booking a place at the sessions on the 7 conference stages can book passes at special discounts. Also, teams of 3-5 members can benefit from 5% discounts along with 3 free Digital Starter passes, teams of 6-10 members benefit from 10% discounts and also get 6 free Digital Starter passes and for groups of more than 10 members discounts can go up to 15% also getting 8 Digital Starter passes.

