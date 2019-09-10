Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc.: ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 17, 2019 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE:ORTH) ("Ortho RTi" or the "Company"), an emerging Orthobiologics company, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Claude LeDuc, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit in New York City on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 1.30pm. The Company will also be having one on one meetings with investors during the event.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place on September 16 and 17, 2019 at the Essex House, and will be featuring 160 companies with more than 1,000 institutional and retail investors expected to attend.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTi is an emerging Orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform, is a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid biologic implant product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The polymer-biologics hybrid combination can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. An Ortho-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Phase I/II clinical trial is planned with an FDA IND submission in Q1 2020. Considering the significant bioactivity and residency properties of our proprietary biopolymer, Ortho RTi continues to assess its potential for therapeutic uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTi is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

