Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
Tradegate
10.09.19
13:00 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,020
-0,18 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,714
10,922
13:59
10,720
10,928
13:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURYLINK
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURYLINK INC10,800-0,18 %