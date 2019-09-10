

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global technology leader CenturyLink (CTL) announced Tuesday that it acquired privately-held video delivery innovator Streamroot Inc. to improve video and static content delivery within bandwidth constrained areas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition represents another step in CenturyLink's commitment to innovation as a leader in content delivery network (CDN) and Edge Compute services.



Streamroot's disruptive content delivery models enable connected consumer devices such as smart phones, tablets, computers, set-top consoles and smart TVs to participate in the serving of premium content through a secure and private mesh delivery.



