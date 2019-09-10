The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market size is poised to reach USD 131.99 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders. In addition, the rising adoption of IVF treatments is further anticipated to boost the preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) during the forecast period.

The need to prevent physical disabilities and health conditions in newborns has increased the demand for early diagnosis during genetic IVF techniques and other artificial insemination procedures. Preimplantation diagnostic tests facilitate the determination of genetic disorders by diagnosing genetic variations at the embryonic stage. Moreover, the availability of support from governments and non-profit organizations to promote the wellbeing of women and children while enabling the early diagnosis of diseases has increased awareness about the early diagnosis of genetic disorders. Thus, such initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations have increased awareness about the early diagnosis of genetic diseases and disorders, which has driven the growth of the global PGD market.

Furthermore, healthcare service providers are extensively using advanced reproductive technologies, such as PGD and prenatal diagnosis, which have become an integral part of detecting the presence of genetic diseases and disorders during IVF treatments. Thus, the rising adoption of IVF treatments has increased the demand for PGD. Also, the availability of favorable reimbursements for IVF treatments has helped in addressing concerns about the high cost of these procedures. Therefore, the demand for IVF-based fertility treatments is rising, which is driving the growth of the global PGD market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Genea Ltd.

Igenomix Sl

Illumina Inc.

Invitae Corp.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Natera Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology Group

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user segments:

Fertility clinics and maternity centers

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Research institutes

Key Regions for the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

