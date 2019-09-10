Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 Ticker-Symbol: GXE 
Frankfurt
10.09.19
12:20 Uhr
143,30 Euro
-0,60
-0,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,45
145,75
16:11
145,45
145,75
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALAPAGOS NV143,30-0,42 %