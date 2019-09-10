EQS-Ad-hoc: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Legal Matter Galapagos S.A.: Court Order 10-Sep-2019 / 12:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTICE* *Galapagos S.A.* _Effective Place of Management:_ Cecilienallee 7 40474 Düsseldorf Germany *Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488 5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS1072194803* Düsseldorf - 18:00 pm CET, 9 September 2019 Galapagos S.A. (the "*Company*") announces that by way of court order of 9 September 2019, the Local Court of Düsseldorf ordered that all security measures ordered by the Local Court of Düsseldorf on 23 August 2019 are lifted and that the petition for the institution of insolvency proceedings with the Local Court of Düsseldorf filed by the Company is dismissed. By way of a further court order dated the same date, i.e. 9 September 2019, 10:21 am CET, the Local Court of Düsseldorf has instituted preliminary insolvency proceedings over the Company, appointed Dr. Frank Kebekus as the preliminary insolvency administrator over the assets of the Company and, _inter alia_, ordered that no enforcement measures against the Company may occur (section 21 subsection 2 no. 3 German Insolvency Code (InsO)) for the duration of preliminary insolvency proceedings. The preliminary insolvency proceedings are in respect of the Company only and the Company does not expect either the German Proceedings or the Application to affect the underlying operating businesses of Kelvion and ENEXIO, which will continue as previously. To contact Galapagos S.A. please write to the above address FAO: Jan Bayer Telephone: +49 211 518 9890 / +49 172 656 8153 Email: jbayer@bayerlaw.de **************** For further information, please contact: Jan Bayer Telephone: +49 211 518 9890 / +49 172 656 8153 Email: jbayer@bayerlaw.de **************** _This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014._ _Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 2c Rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314._ **************** 10-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: Galapagos S.A. Cecilienallee 7 40474 Düsseldorf Germany ISIN: XS1071411547, XS1072185488, XS1071419524, XS1072194803 WKN: A1ZJ4P Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 871299 End of Announcement EQS News Service 871299 10-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

