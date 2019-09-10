

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has agreed to buy Cheetah Medical, a provider of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies, in a deal consists of an upfront cash consideration of $190 million, with potential for an additional $40 million. Baxter anticipates the transaction to be immaterial to earnings in 2019 and 2020.



Headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, Israel, Cheetah Medical will provide Baxter with its non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems, including the latest Starling SV system. The CHEETAH Starling SV provides immediate assessments of fluid responsiveness, enabling clinicians to make more informed treatment for their patients.



