Alma, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Amidst the growing concern surrounding the connection between Vitamin E acetate/Tocopherol in vape oils potentially causing serious lung infections and 5 deaths, Colorado cannabis extraction company Northern Standard made a proactive, public statement to their dispensaries and customers over the weekend.

In an emailed statement, which was also published to the company's social media accounts, Northern Standard explained, "In light of the growing number of reports of Vitamin E acetate/Tocopherol causing serious lung infections, Northern Standard would like to reassure you that we do not use Vitamin E acetate/Tocopherol in our products. Furthermore, we have never, and will never use these or any other adulterants in our extracts." The statement went on to say that the compliance label on each of their CO2 extracted oil and distillate vape cartridge packaging contains a complete list of all of Northern Standard's extraction and production ingredients.

The reasons a cannabis company will dilute their products with adulterants can range from the unscrupulous, to the practical, to the unnecessary. Some companies are diluting their products to artificially increase their production yields. Others have not aligned their vape cartridge hardware to the viscosity of their oils, and therefore combine adulterants with the oil to lower its viscosity, allowing the oil to be vaped. Still others merely wish to increase the size and density of the exhaled vape cloud, which might look cool, but is completely unnecessary and does not affect the quality or effectiveness of the product. In all cases, the result is a lower quality product.

In their statement, Northern Standard took the opportunity to draw attention to the fact that not all vape companies are as forthcoming in listing their ingredients, "We realize that not all companies take the step to fully disclose their production ingredients on their products, but we feel it is important to do so." Senior Management at Northern Standard said, "We know that some vape cartridges on the cannabis market are 'cut with' propylene glycol or MCT oil (coconut oil), but the manufacturers have chosen not to list these ingredients on their labels. Northern Standard was founded on our dedication to preserving the purity and integrity of the cannabis plant, which is why we chose to use the CO2 extraction method, and never use cutters, fillers, color removers or other adulterants of any kind. We hold ourselves to a higher standard, which includes transparency, so our customers can use our products with confidence."

Northern Standard issued this statement due to the growing number of customer inquiries they had been receiving, both via email and phone. "This is a very scary issue, which is why we knew we had to make a formal statement," said Director Nina Faull. "It's encouraging to see customers being proactive and educating themselves. We welcome all questions and concerns from our customers, so please don't hesitate to reach out. We will always answer each inquiry individually."

Northern Standard has a variety of cannabis vape products for the cannabis newcomer and connoisseur, alike. But all of their products have always had one thing in common, "Northern Standard oils are extracted from single-strain, single-batch cannabis, and no synthetic flavorings, cutters, petroleum derivatives or other toxic solvents are used in the production process. That's the Northern Standard!"

To learn more about the Northern Standard lifestyle, visit www.northernstandard.com. Also, Like Northern Standard on Facebook and follow on Instagram @northernstand for updates and information!

About Northern Standard

Northern Standard is proudly based in the beautiful historic Town of Alma, Park County, Colorado. We draw inspiration from the lush national forest that surrounds us, and never compromise on the taste, quality, or integrity of our products. That's the Northern Standard.

For further information about Northern Standard and its line of vape and edible cannabis products, for media related inquiries, or to set up an interview, please contact Nina Faull of Northern Standard at (303) 598.5251 or via email at nina@northernstandard.com.

Contact:

Nina Faull

Northern Standard

(303) 598.5251

nina@northernstandard.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47658