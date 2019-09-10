

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (TGT) said the company plans to hire more than 130,000 seasonal team members for the upcoming holiday season. Approximately 125,000 team members will fill roles at Target's stores. Approximately 8,000 opportunities are within distribution and fulfillment centers. All seasonal hires will receive a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, the company said.



In the previous year, the company hired 120,000 seasonal team members at its stores and 7,500 team members at its distribution and fulfillment centers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX