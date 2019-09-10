Anzeige
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - August 2019

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - August 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 10

30/08/2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© 2019 PR Newswire