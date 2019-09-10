GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Commences its European Pre-Launch

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its Vitana-X subsidiary, a comprehensive health and wellness network marketing program, has started its European pre-launch with great success having received registrations from 19 different countries already in its first 24 hours.

Vitana-X Chief Operating Officer and Strong Man strength athlete Matthias Goeth, commented, "This is just the beginning as much more is to come. Our entire team is very excited about the successful start! We are being contacted by senior executives and industry professionals from a variety of countries, even beyond Europe."

Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping customers achieve the desired fitness and health results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential.

Vitana-X's marketing plan utilizes the most proven and effective form of marketing, recommendations. The Company rewards its satisfied customers as soon as they recommend the products to their friends or family.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

