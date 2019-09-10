Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences to Present at the Fall Investor Summit

Presentation with Live Audio Webcast Tuesday, September 17th at 10:00 AM ET

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) ("Applied" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid biopharmaceuticals and the production of high-quality CBD products, today announced that Dr. Raymond Urbanski, Chief Executive Officer of Applied, will present at the Fall Investor Summit on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, NY.

In addition to the presentation, Dr. Urbanski will also participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please click here to visit the conference website.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals and delivering high-quality CBD products as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the Company's website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor and Media Contact:

IR@appliedbiocorp.com

(833) 475-8247

