Experion Holdings Ltd. Signs LOI with the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) to Supply Cannabis Products for Distribution and Sale in the Province

VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: EXP) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion or "the Company'), a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with the Société québécoise du cannabis ("SQDC") Québec's sole legal retailer of recreational cannabis, to supply Adult-Use cannabis products to the SQDC for distribution and sale in the Province of Québec.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are pleased to work with the SQDC and deliver products that will meet the demand of its customers. This agreement further solidifies Experion's position in Canada's legal adult use cannabis marketplace expanding our distribution beyond British Columbia and Saskatchewan"

Under the terms of the LOI, Experion through its wholly owned Kanabé Goods Co. (' Kanabé"), an adult-use health & wellness brand, will supply products in the form of THC and CBD oil capsules. Shipments to Québec are scheduled to start in December and continue throughout 2020.

Ms. Krystal Laferriere, Experion's Cannabis Wellness Expert and Co-Founder of Kanabé Goods Co. who had created the product line to soothe side-effects and other ailments suffered as a result of her Crohn's Disease, commented, "Part of Experion's growth strategy is focused on establishing a strong national footprint and building our brand presence. It is a great accomplishment to have Québec as Kanabé's entry point into the domestic market. Our capsules will serve those looking for a micro-dose, option made from our full spectrum oil. Kanabé will also roll out more products such as oral sprays. We are proud to have this opportunity to partner with Québec and the SDQC to help ensure Canadians have access to a reliable supply of adult-use cannabis products"

About Kanabe Goods Co

Kanabé Goods Co. www.kanabe.ca creates therapeutic health and wellness products containing cannabis and has over 50 formulations in its portfolio including topical salves, lotions, oils as well as edible oils and capsules. Kanabé products were developed to target and soothe various aliments by combining cannabinoids, terpenes and aromatherapy with a focus on discretion and ease of use by developing products that are already found in consumers everyday life. Kanabé is an adult-use, over-the-counter health & wellness brand ingraining into daily actions and rituals for comfort and solutions to acute problems ranging from sore muscles, to sleep and skin issues.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Judy-Ann Pottinger, Phone: 604- 617-5290 Email: judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559044/Experion-Holdings-Ltd-Signs-LOI-with-the-Socit-Qubcoise-du-Cannabis-SQDC-to-Supply-Cannabis-Products-for-Distribution-and-Sale-in-the-Province