Sapience Therapeutics, Inc.: Sapience Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, announced today that it is scheduled to present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum. The conference will take place in San Francisco, CA from Oct 22 - Oct 23, 2019.

Barry Kappel, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company's platform, pipeline, and lead candidate ST101.

Details for the presentation are below:

Event: 2019 BIO Investor Forum

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Time: 11:15 AM

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel

Room: Elizabethan D

About Sapience Therapeutics

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, preclinical biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics for major unmet medical needs, particularly high mortality cancers. With platform-based discovery of peptide therapeutics that disrupt protein-protein interactions, Sapience's molecules hold potential to target intracellular interactions that are traditionally considered "undruggable targets". Its lead compound, ST101, is a first-in-class molecule with potential applications in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In 2016, Sapience Therapeutics closed its Series A financing, which was led by Eshelman Ventures and included investments from Celgene Corporation, TaiAn Technologies Corporation and Healthlink Capital. For more information on Sapience Therapeutics, please visit www.sapiencetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding future events that involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to the application of the net proceeds from the offering to Sapience's product development objectives, our ability to obtain additional funds, and meet applicable regulatory standards and receive required regulatory approvals. These are forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Sapience does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise.

