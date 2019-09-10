The dire assessment from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made it very clear this past year: To avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, a significant shift to clean energy sources must be well underway by 2030.This transition to decarbonize economies will be a global task, including efforts to establish laws to foster renewable energy development, and transition entire industries like cement and agriculture to lower carbon futures. The transition towards renewable energy, which is cost-effective today requires a paradigm shift in thinking: The subterranean fossil fuels that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...