

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont's (DD) Electronics & Imaging (E&I) business unit agreed Tuesday to sell its Compound Semiconductor Solutions or wafer business to South Korean silicon wafer supplier SK Siltron. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals for closing.



The transaction is consistent with DuPont's strategy of active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation to further align the company's portfolio with high return opportunities.



'The DuPont CSS business has state-of-the-art technologies for SiC wafer production to serve the power electronics market, but it is not a strategic priority for the E&I business,' said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging.



