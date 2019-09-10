ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase TAEUS Liver Application at the EASL Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Summit in Seville, Spain on September 26-28, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), will attend the EASL Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Summit in Seville, Spain, on September 26-28, 2019.

The summit will be hosted by EASL, The European Association for the Study of the Liver, which is a medical association dedicated to pursuing excellence in liver research and clinical practice of liver disorders. At Booth #4, ENDRA will highlight the R&D status of its TAEUS liver application and findings for Part B of the Robarts Research Institute liver fat feasibility study. The findings from this study are expected to be submitted for publication in a peer reviewed journal and presented at scientific meetings by the Study Investigators at the Robarts Research Institute. The study is registered on the National Institute of Health database of global clinical studies here.

Renaud Maloberti, CCO of ENDRA Life Sciences, said: "Attending key clinical conferences, such as the EASL NAFLD Summit, is a central component of ENDRA's pre-commercialization strategy for the TAEUS liver application. ENDRA's EASL booth and staff will have a front-line opportunity to engage hepatologists, gastroenterologists and endocrinologists, and raise awareness for the TAEUS liver application in Europe. Additionally, our presence will help grow our global list of interested liver disease clinicians and develop relationships for a phased launch of the TAEUS application planned for 2020," concluded Maloberti.

Michael Thornton, ENDRA's CTO, added: "Beyond the commercial value, attending NAFLD-focused meetings like EASL enables us to collect valuable first-hand feedback on ENDRA's technology, better understand the evolving clinical interest in NAFLD, and the need for our TAEUS liver application from clinicians. We are also looking forward to sharing the clinical feedback and findings derived from the first-in-human TAEUS study conducted by researchers at the Robarts Research Institute. This feasibility study has allowed us to develop a clinical workflow for our fatty liver application, provided feedback that is driving product design ergonomics, and allowed us to evaluate quantitative algorithms, all of which is being leveraged as design inputs for our commercial TAEUS product. We believe our pioneering TAEUS technology is well positioned to meet the growing need for a non-invasive, point of care, cost effective tool; aiding in the clinical management of NAFLD. We look forward to sharing our progress with Summit attendees later this month," concluded Thornton.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

About EASL

The European Association for the Study of the Liver(EASL) started as a small group of 70 hepatologists from 15 European countries who came together to share best medical practice in April 1966.Over half a century later EASL has evolved into a major European Association with international influence dedicated to the liver and liver disease. EASL has over 4,000 members from all over the world and provides an annual platform, The International Liver Congress, for 11,000 liver experts to meet and discuss the latest scientific research. EASL has given rise to many international clinical trials and research collaborations to the benefit of patients all over the world.

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning the announcement of results of the Robarts Research Institute study of the TAEUS device,; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and launch of the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Media Contact:

George MacDougall

MacDougall

Director

(781) 235-3093

endra@macbiocom.com

www.macbiocom.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559051/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Showcase-TAEUSTM-Liver-Application-at-the-EASL-Non-Alcoholic-Fatty-Liver-Disease-Summit-in-Seville-Spain-on-September-26-28-2019