Dr. Alfred Sparman Announces Academic Scholarship for Students Pursuing Post Secondary Education

As a high skilled Physician, Dr. Alfred Sparman values higher education, believing it to be fundamental to long-term success. Having earned his degree from New York Medical College, Dr. Sparman wishes to help aspiring students achieve their professional goals

BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Dr. Alfred Sparman is proud to announce two academic scholarships for students currently enrolled in an accredited post secondary institution in Canada, the U.S. or Barbados. In hopes of supporting deserving students, Dr. Sparman will be offering one scholarship valued at $2,000 USD, and two valued at $1,000 USD.

Applicants are required to submit a 500-word essay detailing why they should receive financial aid, while demonstrating a passion for their field of study. Competitive applications should also highlight how one plans to cultivate positive change in their area of expertise.

Dr. Sparman states that formal education prepares individuals for the professional landscape and opens up a wide range of career opportunities. He takes pride in his ability to help students reach their full academic potential.

Students are required to provide proof of enrollment to their specified program of study. Additionally, candidates have until November 18th, 2019 to submit all necessary documentation and to complete the online application process.

For more information on the Dr. Alfred Sparman Scholarship Program and to apply please visit https://www.alfredsparmanscholarship.com

About Dr. Alfred Sparman

Dr. Alfred Sparman obtained his Bachelor of Chemistry from Long Island University and his Medical Degree from New York Medical College. With a passion for the medical field, he furthered his education by completing his medical residency at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital and a Cardiology Fellowship at Jacksonville Medical Center. Having been trained by some of the best cardiologists in Florida, Dr. Sparman relocated to Barbados in 2001 and established The Sparman Clinic, with the primary goal of providing advanced cardiac care. Dr. Alfred Sparman values his patients and works diligently to ensure they receive top quality treatment.

For more information on his practice visit his website at https://www.alfred-sparman.com

Contact Information

Dr. Alfred Sparman

Email: apply@alfredsparmanscholarship.com

