Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") announced today the launch of the iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (Ticker: GRN). The ETNs will track the performance of Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD Index (Ticker: BXIIGC2T).

The New ETNs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE Arca exchange on September 10, 2019. The New ETNs will feature an investor fee of 0.75% per annum and will also be redeemable at the sole discretion of Barclays on any trading day on or after their inception until maturity. Please refer to the ETN prospectus for further details.

The prospectus relating to the ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the product website at www.iPathETN.com/GRNprospectus.

The holders of the existing iPath Global Carbon ETN (Ticker: GRNTF) ("Existing ETNs") can put Existing ETNs to Barclays with no minimum redemption size and simultaneously purchase new iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (Ticker: GRN) in an amount having an equal dollar value, with each transaction having the same valuation date and settlement date (a "Net Settlement"). In this case, upon redemption of its Existing ETNs, the holder would receive a number of New ETNs equal to the aggregate daily redemption value of the redeemed Existing ETNs, rounded to the nearest full New ETN, with a residual cash payment for any "partial" remaining Existing ETNs.

Barclays Bank PLC is the issuer of iPath ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer's agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays further questions:

Financial advisors:

Directly contact Barclays at etndesk@barclays.com or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information

Individual investors:

Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Issuer Redemption: If specified in the applicable prospectus, Barclays Bank PLC will have the right to redeem or call a series of ETNs (in whole but not in part) at its sole discretion and without your consent on any trading day on or after the inception date until and including maturity.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Carbon Market Risk: Trading in futures contracts on carbon emissions credits, including trading in the index components, is speculative and can be extremely volatile. The futures markets are subject to temporary distortions or other disruptions due to various factors, including the lack of liquidity in the markets, the participation of speculators and government regulation and intervention. Market prices of the index components may fluctuate rapidly based on numerous factors including but not limited to changes in supply and demand, domestic and foreign political or government actions and technological developments. These factors could adversely affect the value of the underlying index and, therefore, the value of your ETNs. Cap trade mechanisms have arisen primarily due to relative international consensus on the correlation between the rise in greenhouse gas emissions and the onset of global warming. Accordingly, changes in regulation and enforcement of cap trade mechanisms as a result of changes in international consensus can adversely affect market behavior and the value of the ETNs.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are listed on a U.S. national securities exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: You must redeem at least 5,000 ETNs of the same series at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the product prospectus.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

"Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD Index" is a trademark of Barclays Bank PLC.

2019 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005200/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Popper

+1 212 412 5963

Danielle.popper@barclays.com