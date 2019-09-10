EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 SEPTEMBER 2019 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENTS Attached warrants and certificates will be transferred as of 11 September 2019 to the NSDX Extended Trading Market segments on First North Finland. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 10.9.2019 WARRANTIT JA SERTIFIKAATIT WARRANTTIEN JA SERTIFIKAATTIEN SIIRTO EXTENDED TRADING MARKKINASEGMENTEILLE Oheiset warrantit ja sertifikaatit siirretään 11.9.2019 alkaen NSDX Extended trading markkinasegmenteille First North Finland -markkinapaikalla. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738202