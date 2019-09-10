Continuing its Global Rise, Assent Compliance Solidifies Presence in Europe and Asia with New Regional Hubs

Leading supply chain data management firm opens full-service offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Penang, Malaysia; Names Patrick Klaver Managing Director of European operations

OTTAWA, Canada, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assent Compliance , the global leader in supply chain data management, announced today it is continuing its worldwide expansion with new regional hubs in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Penang, Malaysia.

From these locations, Assent is positioned to meet the unique needs of clients and their supply chains in both regions with a dedicated on-the-ground presence. As the regulatory landscape evolves and supply chains become more complex, the need for transparency is on the rise. Assent empowers companies to achieve this through its cloud-based, AI-enhanced supply chain data management platform.

"With constant change in the regulatory space and the growing importance of data management across the supply chain, it's a priority for Assent and our clients that we enhance our presence in these key markets," said Assent CEO Andrew Waitman. "Establishing new offices in these two regions places us in the middle of the dynamic regulatory discussions happening in Europe, while simultaneously increasing our support to the countless suppliers in our global network."

European Hub Opens to Meet Growing Market Demand

Assent's new Amsterdam location will enable the company to participate in influential industry and regulatory discussions happening across the European Union. Supporting already-established operations in Europe, this full-service office provides localized support to a growing European client base.

In celebration of this milestone, members of Assent's executive team will accompany Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and a delegation of local businesses on a five-day mission to strengthen business and tourism relations between Ottawa and the Netherlands. To mark the occasion, Mayor Watson will visit Assent's European headquarters for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Assent is a great success story to come out of Ottawa's world-class technology sector, and watching their rapid growth over the last few years has been astonishing,' said Mayor Jim Watson. "This new hub in Amsterdam will strengthen the longstanding bond between Ottawa and the Netherlands, and it establishes Assent as a true force in the modernization of global supply chains."

Assent is also pleased to announce Patrick Klaver as Managing Director to oversee European operations. Patrick holds over 20 years of experience with global organizations within the European tech sector, previously serving as Managing Director at SAP Concur.

New Asian Hub Doubles Down on Supplier Support

With its hub in Penang, Malaysia, Assent reinforces its commitment to supporting and engaging clients and suppliers in the region. Assent will enhance its multi-lingual support in order to increase engagement and enable clients to successfully execute their supply data management programs.

About Assent Compliance

Assent Compliance is the global leader in supply chain data management. Combining leading-edge technologies with extensive supply chain expertise, Assent helps companies collect and manage third-party data to protect corporate brands, increase market accessibility, and reduce operational and financial risk. For more information, visit www.assentcompliance.com .

