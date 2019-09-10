Mergers and Acquisitions Are Helping Shape the Budding Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is rapidly coming to be dominated by large corporations. Many of the bigger firms within the marketspace had capitalized on the widespread legalization efforts and established operations early. However, certain companies rose to the top through funding rounds as well as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Codie Sanchez, Managing Director at Cresco Capital Partners, highlighted that the growth of cannabis companies is largely attributable to brand alliances and M&As. Sanchez also notes that the success of small businesses is directly dependent on either acquiring even smaller operations or being acquired by a larger corporation. On the other hand, some small businesses have created alliances to promote a variety of cannabis products such as traditional flower, extracts, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, and edibles. Generally, most larger companies seek to acquire multi-state operators (MSOs) or businesses that have obtained licenses in specific regions. In emerging regions, the competition to obtain a license to operate a cannabis business is especially fierce; typically, thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses apply for licenses, but only a handful are rewarded. For example, the state of New Jersey is seeking to establish additional medical dispensaries because of the lack of supply compared to the demand witnessed. In response, the state is expected to issue an additional six medicinal cannabis licenses later on in 2019. State regulators noted that applicants must attend a mandatory meeting, where ground rules for the process were outlined. Overall, more than 800 people from around the U.S. attended the meeting in efforts to obtain a New Jersey medical license. Generally, the number of applicants compared to the number of how many licenses are expected to be given means that there is a slim chance to be approved. As a result, large corporations will aggressively seek to acquire a business that has already obtained a license. And as the industry continues to develop, M&As are expected to define the future of the marketplace. According to Mordor Intelligence, the cannabis market is expected to reach USD 89.1 Billion from USD 14.5 Billion in 2018. Additionally, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI)

Most small companies do not possess an adequate budget to acquire other cannabis operators, which makes it difficult for many to thrive among the competition. Consequently, smaller operators are aiming towards creating higher quality products compared to the massive output of large producers. Specifically, craft cannabis producers have been able to flourish because of their attention to quality. Craft cannabis is similar to craft beer or craft coffee, which are all artisanal profession in which producers take immense pride in their work. In particular, craft cultivators engage in a highly tedious growing technique that produces premium and organic strains. The cultivators avoid using artificial by-products such as pesticides as they may damage and lower the cannabinoid content of the plant. Moreover, cultivators diligently examine each plant to ensure there are no outbreaks such as bug infestations or molding. Overall, the meticulous process results in top-shelf quality flower that stands out among competitors. On the other hand, large corporations generally focus on mass-producing cannabis to meet the sheer demands of consumers, although going for quantity often damages the quality of products. "A craft product is something that is sourced with intention, that has a connection to the community that it's produced in, whether that's through the sourcing of ingredients or paying homage, respect and tribute to the culture where the facility is in," said Bryce Berryessa, Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Verde, a craft infused product company in California.

Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CRFT). Just earlier today the company announced breaking cannabis news that, "Canada's largest craft cannabis brands organization, announces the acquisition of the brand Roll Model. The brand previously formed the basis for a leading pre-legalization manufacturer and purveyor of premium cannabis pre-rolls based in Vancouver, BC. Through its licensed subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd. ("Medcann"), Pasha expects to be able to have Roll Model pre-rolls on the shelves of preferred licensed retailers by the end of Q4.

"We are thrilled to have Roll Model join our family of legacy brands," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "Its established reputation for quality and the craft market made this acquisition a must for Pasha, and I'm sure Canadian cannabis consumers will appreciate the craftsmanship behind the brand as much as we do."

Under its previous owners, the Roll Model brand developed a following and reputation for providing an elevated smoking experience to cannabis consumers by using only the highest quality, lab-tested BC bud, in a well-crafted and convenient pre-rolled format. While pre-rolls are often thought to consist of poor quality "shake" or "trim", products marked under the Roll Model name have always been produced with premium craft cannabis grown in British Columbia. Pasha expects that its subsidiary Medcann will soon be in a position to manufacture pre-rolled joints using cannabis grown by micro cultivators which have joined Pasha's network of craft producers.

"Joining the Pasha family means the Roll Model name will continue its mission of providing a premium cannabis experience and reducing stigma for cannabis in the legal market," said creator John Lee in reaction to the news. "We couldn't have found a better home for the brand. Pasha is mission-driven to honour and bring prohibition-era people and products to market, and it's a privilege to be working with such a group."

Pasha has acquired all of Roll Model's trademarks, names, and intellectual property, and will re-launch the brand in the Canadian regulated market in the coming months. Already, Roll Model products have been included in several product offering packages presented to provincial wholesalers, including Ontario and British Columbia.

About Pasha Brands - Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market. Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD". For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pasha Brands Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tobPleTr0Tg

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) creates and distributes innovative, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. HEXO Corp. and Molson Coors Canada (MCC), the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company recently announced that they had closed the transaction announced on August 1st, 2018, to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization. The joint venture, Truss, will be led by former Molson Coors executive, Brett Vye, in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Vye will report to the Truss board of directors consisting of three members appointed by MCC and two members appointed by HEXO. "With the backing of two partners with deep Canadian roots, proven success, and market-leading experience in the respective beverage and cannabis industries in Canada, Truss will hit the ground running," said Brett Vye, Chief Executive Officer at Truss. "When consumable cannabis is legalized in Canada, Truss will be ready to make its mark as a responsible leader in providing high-quality beverages for the Canadian consumer. Why "Truss"? We are joining together the extensive experience and excellent practices of each partner to build a powerful foundation for the future."

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 13 countries spanning five continents. Tilray, Inc. recently announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Tilray, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Park Holdings Ltd., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of 420 Investments Ltd., an adult-use cannabis retail operator headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. FOUR20 provides adult-use cannabis consumers with a premium retail experience focused on high quality product selection, education and community. FOUR20 currently operates six licensed retail locations and has 16 additional high-traffic locations secured in desirable locations in Alberta, including Canmore, Calgary and Edmonton. Tilray and High Park will leverage FOUR20's retail expertise and brand and market knowledge to expand into other Canadian provincial markets where Licensed Producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future. "FOUR20 offers a premium retail experience for the mainstream cannabis consumer and builds on our broader retail strategy, which includes several minority investments in other leading cannabis retailers," says Tilray Chief Corporate Development Officer Andrew Pucher. "With FOUR20, we will elevate the retail experience for consumers by offering the best quality-tested products while preparing for the next wave of legalized product launches taking place by year's end."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group Inc. recently announced that it had closed its previously announced acquisition of four Redwood Holding Group, LLC operating subsidiaries. The transaction provides Cronos Group with a leading U.S. hemp-based products platform, including hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) infused skincare and other consumer products that are sold online and through retail and hospitality partner channels in the United States under the brand, Lord Jones. Mike Gorenstein, Cronos Group's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "this acquisition is one of a number of new growth opportunities that is differentiating our company and our strategic direction. We are pleased to have completed this acquisition and look forward to working closely with Rob and Cindy to further build on their record of innovation and fully capitalize on the platform they have created."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. Organigram Holdings Inc. recently announced that it has entered into an advance payment and purchase agreement with 703454 N.B. Inc. (carrying on business as 1812 Hemp) under which the Company will pre-fund hemp purchases to receive access to as much as 60,000 kilograms of dried hemp flower to be harvested in calendar 2019 for extraction into cannabidiol isolate. Under the terms of the January Purchase Agreement, Organigram obtained access to a supply of hemp flower which contains significant and exceptional levels of CBD, as compared to other Health Canada-approved cultivars currently in commercial production in Canada. CBD is a naturally occurring active ingredient in hemp and cannabis that is currently being studied for various therapeutic uses. "Access to a large, consistent volume of CBD-producing hemp has become increasingly important as Canadians express their demand for CBD-rich products for use in both recreational and medical capacities," said Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer, Organigram. "We've heard the call for CBD in the market and this agreement positions Organigram to meet that demand."

