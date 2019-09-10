Cyber Shield Helps to Identify and Contain Cyberattacks Automatically by Locking Down Data Access Control, Greatly Reducing Financial Risk

Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced Cyber Shield, an extension of its Adaptive Data Protection SaaS solution that locks down and shields its customers' backup data from loss, corruption, or attack. Cyber Shield sets a new standard in the enterprise data protection market for data access control, data security, ransomware detection, and ransomware responsiveness by building those functions into the software. This unprecedented "built-in" approach to data security and cyberattack preparation brings peace of mind to data custodians, saves the time and cost of designing additional security measures, and greatly reduces a company's financial exposure to any cyberattack.

"Companies' backup infrastructures are prime targets for cyberattacks, yet the backup products do not have comprehensive cybersecurity central to their design. Vendors are reacting by adding bolt-on features after the fact increasing costs and even introducing new attack vectors," said Richard Spurlock, CEO and founder of Cobalt Iron. "With Cobalt Iron Cyber Shield, the security of your data is not an add-on or afterthought; it is chiseled into every aspect of the solution."

Cyber Shield provides readiness, response, and recovery functions to minimize or eliminate the impact of cyberattacks, which are a growing menace for companies. Traditional backup products and infrastructure are notorious targets for ransomware attacks largely because they hold copies of all key corporate data and typically have numerous open ports for authenticated administrative access.

The automation and analytics inherent in Cyber Shield help to identify and contain any cyberattacks automatically. Cyber Shield locks down data access control and data security in a manner not possible with traditional backup products. Adaptive Data Protection's operations and administration model eliminate attack points prevalent in those products, while built-in containment and air gap by design further restrict the possible scope of any malicious attacks.

Cyber Shield comes as an inherent part of Cobalt Iron's Adaptive Data Protection SaaS solution and does not require any additional equipment, software, or license.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. www.cobaltiron.com

