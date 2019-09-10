

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's manufacturing output decreased for a second consecutive month in July, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing production decreased an unadjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year following a 3.6 percent drop in June.



The biggest negative contribution came from petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, which logged an 8 percent fall in output.



The main positive contribution came from food and beverages, which saw a 7 percent growth in production.



On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing production grew 0.4 percent in July after a 1.9 percent slump in the previous month. Output grew for the first time in three months.



