Imperial X Plc - Board Changes/Holdings/Director's Share Dealing

10 September 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Board Changes/Holdings in the Company/Director's Share Dealing



Director's Share Dealing

Imperial announces that Palace Trading Investments Limited has sold 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at 2 pence per share. The Company was notified on 6 August 2019 of the sale which took place on 2 August 2019.Melissa Sturgess, Non-Executive Director of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), is a beneficial owner of Palace Trading Investments Limited.

Palace Trading Investments Limited now holds 685,000 Ordinary Shares representing 1.86% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Board Changes

Imperial is pleased to announce that Samuel ("Kyler") Anthony Hardy has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and that Kyle Robert Hookey and Emma Kinder Priestley have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, all with immediate effect. Michael Langoulant and Fezile Mzazi have both resigned as Directors of the Company, also with immediate effect.

Following the Board changes, the Company will continue to pursue its strategy of seeking investments in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products.

Kyler Hardy is the Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of Cronin Capital Corp ("Cronin"), a merchant banking group based in Vancouver, Canada. Kyler has over 15 years' experience in the global resource sector where he has operated, advised and raised funds via venture capital and private equity. Kyler's experience includes founding and growing a number of companies, including Cronin, CSM Corp, Equitas and UTM Exploration.

Kyle Hookey is an Associate at Cronin and has over 8 years' experience in the international capital markets, consulting on equity and debt portfolios, corporate transactions and broad investment mandates. Kyle specialises in providing corporate advisory in M&A, financing and corporate restructuring and has advised across both private and public companies, primarily in Canada and Australia.

Emma Priestley is the Chief Executive Officer at AIM-listed Goldstone Resources Limited and has a background in mining and financial services, having worked with mining companies and consultants, IMC Mackay & Schnellmann, investment bank CSFB, advisers VSA Resources and Ambrian Partners, where she worked as corporate broker and adviser. Emma is a graduate of Camborne School of Mines, is a chartered Mining Engineer and Chartered Mineral Surveyor.

Holdings in the Company

Imperial has been notified that Kyler Hardy, through his majority shareholding in Cronin, and Clarmont Wealth Limited are each interested in 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), representing, in each case, 12.51% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares.

Emma Priestley is interested in 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.42% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Kyler Hardy, Kyle Hookey and Emma Priestley that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Kyler Hardy

Current Directorships and Partnerships Directorships and Partnerships in the previous 3 years Cronin Capital Corp Altamira Gold Corp Cronin Services Ltd Duncastle Gold Corp Cronin Investments Ltd Electra Stone Ltd Linceo Media Group Inc Granite Creek Gold Ltd Ridge Royalty Corp Hexa Resources Matchstick Capital Corp Accelerate Capital Corp Monterey Minerals Inc Prometheus Minerals Belview Holdings

Kyle Hookey

Current Directorships and Partnerships Directorships and Partnerships in the previous 3 years N/A N/A

Emma Priestley

Current Directorships and Partnerships Directorships and Partnerships in the previous 3 years Goldstone Resources Ltd Stratex International Plc Carmanor Limited CrossInvest Global Management Services Limited

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Melissa Sturgess 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2p 4,615,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 August, 2019 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.