The global urine flow meters marketsize is poised to reach USD 22.92 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

"Apart from the absence of substitute devices for uroflowmetry, the development of urine flow meters with additional features and the increase in prevalence of prostate and bladder cancer are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the absence of substitute devices for uroflowmetry. In addition, the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario is anticipated to further boost the urine flow meters market during the forecast period.

The diagnosis of urinary disorders and diseases mandates the use of urine flow meters. The absence of substitute devices for performing uroflowmetry is a major advantage for the growth of the global urine flow meters market.

Furthermore, uroflowmetry is covered under Medicare for diagnosing several urological dysfunctions, including obstructions of the bladder. Also, urine flow meters are classified under class ll medical devices and are subject to additional special controls. The device labeling must be truthful and not misleading and must comply to all the regulations set. Thus, favorable reimbursements and regulatory framework, therefore, favor adoption, and are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Apex MediTech

Digitimer Ltd.

Laborie Group

Mcube Technology Co. Ltd.

Medica SpA

NOVAmedtek

SCHIPPERS-MEDIZINTECHNIK

Status Medical Equipment

The Prometheus Group

tic Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Urine Flow Meters Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

Wired urine flow meters

Wireless urine flow meters

Key Regions for the Urine Flow Meters Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

