The global HVAC test instruments market size is poised to reach USD 131.69 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

"E-commerce websites have become crucial platforms for customers to purchase HVAC test and instruments conveniently. Customers prefer e-retailing as it allows them to compare prices, features, and reviews of a wide range of brands. Thus, the growth of online platforms will further drive the adoption of HVAC test instruments," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the growing concerns toward improving IAQ in residential and commercial buildings. In addition, the growing demand for HVAC systems is anticipated to further boost the HVAC test instruments market during the forecast period.

The air quality within residential and commercial buildings is paramount for the well-being of people as a major portion of people's time is spent indoors. Hence, regulators are increasingly taking initiatives to create awareness about IAQ through various strategies, which include ventilation inside the buildings. HVAC plays an important role in improving ventilation inside the buildings. Thus, growing concerns toward improving IAQ will drive the adoption of airflow and quality test instruments, thereby fueling the growth of the HVAC test instruments market during the forecast period.

The demand for HVAC systems is increasing at a significant rate across the world, owing to the increase in disposable incomes which is facilitating better living standards. Moreover, the presence of extremely hot weather conditions in emerging economies is also a crucial factor behind the growing demand for HVAC systems. This will directly impact the growth of the HVAC test instruments as periodic maintenance activities are essential for maintaining the efficiency of HVAC systems.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Kanomax Corp.

Mastercool Inc.

Market Segmentation by Application:

The HVAC Test Instruments Market can be broadly categorized into the following application segments:

Airflow and Quality

Temperature and Humidity

Electrical

Other applications

Key Regions for the HVAC Test Instruments Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

