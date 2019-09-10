Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Copper One Inc. (CSE: QSC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Following a change of business from a resource company to an investment company, the company's primary focus is to seek returns through investments in equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities.

It will provide financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. In particular, the company will focus on the resource, technology and agriculture industries, including cannabis. These investments will primarily be in North American based entities, although certain properties owned by companies engaged in the resource sector may be located outside of North America.

On August 14, 2019, Copper One completed a private placement investment of $550,000 in convertible promissory notes, into OjO Electric, LLC. (www.ojoelectric.com). Based in Oxnard, California, OjO is dedicated to providing safe, sustainable micro-mobility solutions. The company collaborates with municipal governments to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Micro-mobility ridesharing solutions, being personal individual electric vehicles, such as e-scooters, rentable by-the-minute through a smartphone app can effectively replace most personal car and ride-hailing trips, as well as deliver first- and last-mile solutions for public transit, in congested metro areas.

OjO's patented, custom-engineered rideshare scooter is the culmination of four years of development. Built for bike lanes and streets, away from sidewalks and pedestrians, the zero emission, fully-electric OjO scooter has two swappable 48-volt lithium ion batteries that allow it to go up to 50 miles on a full charge at bike-lane-legal top speeds of 20 mph.

While Copper One has approximately $2.7 million in cash available to acquire investments and cover general and administrative expenses, it is expected that more capital will be needed throughout the year to continue to acquire new investments.

The company will raise funds either from the divestiture of existing investments, including its Option to purchase a 100% interest in the Las Morras gold project in Spain, or from the sale of its own securities. At the Las Morras gold project, most of the gold samples found in the area are nuggets of gold and occasionally gold-quartz intergrowths. However, boulders of quartz vein material up to 0.5 meters in diameter with abundant visible gold have also been found.

