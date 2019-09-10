Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7JJ ISIN: CA3007632084 Ticker-Symbol: 3XS 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
18:00 Uhr
0,610 Euro
-0,010
-1,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,614
0,644
15:41
0,595
0,630
11:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP0,610-1,61 %