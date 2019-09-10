OrgHarvest Retains Black Rock Consulting to Complete Audit in Preparation for Upgrade to the OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / OrgHarvest, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORGH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Black Rock Consulting - working with Julian Tolliver, CPA - to complete an audit of the Company's financials, as the final step in applying to upgrade to the OTCQB. OrgHarvest is the first cannabis company to apply to the OTCQB, hoping to set a landmark precedent.

"This audit will be completed mid-September and the Company will file its application to trade the Company's common shares on the OTCQB," stated Frank Celecia, CEO of OrgHarvest, Inc. "This is a major step for our shareholders to have more liquidity and our stock will be qualified to be accepted by Institutional investors. The Company continues to offer its REG A Tier 1 offering, through the funding portal Fundanna.com (offering: https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest).

Currently, the Company's Reg A Offering is priced at $0.25 per share of free trading common stock.

OrgHarvest intends to launch its cannabis cultivation and production operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, employing a high-tech, 142,000-square-foot glass greenhouse imported from the Netherlands, which has the capacity to produce 750 pounds of cannabis flower per week. This would enable the Company to potentially gross over $60 million after only its second year of operations.

The Company is focused on the acquisition of, and/or joint venturing with, cannabis dispensaries as well as the production and distribution of cannabis flower with high THC values and oils used in manufacturing edibles, beverages and pharmaceuticals.

OrgHarvest's competitive advantages include risk diversification through the approach of growing cannabis using a high-tech, custom Dutch glasshouse manufactured in the Netherlands, which offers a unique combination of advantages unmatched by OrgHarvest's competitors. Compared to other cannabis operations, the Company differentiates itself by offering a facility that can provide better quality, pest-free flowers, and a stronger focus on developing new strains and products using exclusive patented technology.

Operational advantages of OrgHarvest's production system include:

Increased production rate and volume efficiencies;

Closed loop pressurized system;

Zero waste through a UV water recirculation system;

Odor remediation;

Reduced production and maintenance costs;

Lessened environmental health and safety concerns;

Lowered environmental impact through use of solar and renewable energy power off the grid;

Extensive third-party testing and verification;

Efficient modern system improves production efficiencies, lowering pricing by as much as 50% and enabling operating costs that are as much as 80% lower than competitors;

Provides "value-added" technology, allowing for increased production;

Patent licenses for microbial disease prevention, ensuring safe, organic crops;

Proven design, engineering and production team for sustained technological performance of the cannabis production system;

Experienced business management team to implement the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Management Team

OrgHarvest's management team and its founders bring together unique and diverse backgrounds in terms of education, experience and expertise. Having an award-winning team behind OrgHarvest that is dedicated to strain development and organic production, will be the key to producing high-quality, THC flower. All of the products that the Company distributes must first pass rigorous inspections conducted by independent, third-party testing facilities, followed by internal inspections, before being delivered to end users.

The OrgHarvest management team has many years of combined business experience and is comprised of senior executives who each have a commendable track record in the technology industry. The Company's management team includes Frank Celecia, President and CEO; Keith DeSanto, Chief Science Officer/Research and Development; Carlos Calixto, COO; and Rick Snelson, Master Grower. The Company's Board of Directors includes Frank Celecia, Dr. Dean Cohen, Dean Ruffridge and James Adams.

OrgHarvest offers an exceptional opportunity for investors interested in a unique combination of technology and an innovative business model targeting the recreational and medicinal cannabis market legal in Las Vegas, Nevada. The timing of the market and the strong demand provides a winning combination for success.

Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/

OrgHarvest video:

3D greenhouse:

Invester website:

https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest.

Company Contact:

OrgHarvest, Inc.

Incline Village, NV

info@orgharvest.us

SOURCE: OrgHarvest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558992/OrgHarvest-Retains-Black-Rock-Consulting-to-Complete-Audit-in-Preparation-for-Upgrade-to-the-OTCQB