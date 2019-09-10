

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said a new research showed that Abbott's technology developed using artificial intelligence could help doctors in diagnosing heart attacks. The study involved more than 11,000 patients.



The algorithm developed by Abbott using AI tools analyze extensive data sets and identify the variables most predictive for determining a cardiac event, such as age, sex and a person's specific troponin levels and blood sample timing.



Agim Beshiri, senior medical director, global medical and scientific affairs, Diagnostics, Abbott, said: 'In the future, you could imagine using this technology to develop algorithms that help doctors not only better determine if their patient is having a heart attack or not, but potentially before a heart attack occurs.'



