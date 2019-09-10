Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value
London, September 10
10 September 2019
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 August 2019 was 224.06 pence (31 July 2019: 234.81 pence per share).
The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 August 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Ten largest shareholdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy plc
|48.1
|5.2%
|Equals Group plc
|42.6
|21.6%
|Northgate plc
|37.7
|8.3%
|GI Dynamics Inc.
|20.6
|68.5%
|De La Rue plc
|15.7
|6.7%
|STV Group plc
|12.5
|8.5%
|Allied Minds plc
|10.1
|6.9%
|Board Intelligence Ltd*
|5.8
|*
|Leaf Clean Energy Co
|4.7
|25.3%
|Kenmare Resources plc
|4.3
|1.5%
|Total of ten largest shareholdings
|202.1
|Other investments
|20.4
|Cash and accruals
|1.6
|Total NAV
|224.1
*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080