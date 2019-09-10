Anzeige
10.09.2019 | 15:46
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, September 10

10 September 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 August 2019 was 224.06 pence (31 July 2019: 234.81 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 August 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc48.15.2%
Equals Group plc42.621.6%
Northgate plc37.78.3%
GI Dynamics Inc.20.668.5%
De La Rue plc15.76.7%
STV Group plc12.58.5%
Allied Minds plc10.16.9%
Board Intelligence Ltd*5.8*
Leaf Clean Energy Co4.725.3%
Kenmare Resources plc4.31.5%
Total of ten largest shareholdings202.1
Other investments20.4
Cash and accruals1.6
Total NAV224.1

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2019 PR Newswire