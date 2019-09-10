Digital Bridge Names Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal

Maltais-Boisvert brings more than a decade of infrastructure investment experience to the firm

BOCA RATON, Florida, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC ("Digital Bridge"), a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, today announced that it has appointed Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert as Principal on its investment team. Maltais-Boisvert brings nearly 15 years of experience in global infrastructure funds management and investment banking across North America, Europe, Turkey and Australia to the Digital Bridge team. She will focus on sourcing and managing investments for the Digital Colony Partners, LP fund.

Most recently, Maltais-Boisvert served as Director of Infrastructure Investments at PSP Investments ("PSP"), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, with over CA$165 billion of assets under management. During her tenure at PSP, she helped deploy nearly CA$2 billion across the infrastructure and energy sectors, with a focus on digital infrastructure.

"Over the years I have known Geneviève, I have seen great value in her unique and strategic perspective on the industry. I am thrilled to welcome her to the firm," said Marc Ganzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Bridge. "Her experience and work on a variety of transactions across the global infrastructure sector will be invaluable as we continue to invest in companies that help meet the increasing demand for data."

Earlier in her career, Maltais-Boisvert served as Lead Climate Change and Sustainability Advisor at QGC in Australia and was an Investment Associate at Greencoat Capital, a U.K.-based private equity firm focused on renewable energy. She began her career as an Investment Banking Associate at Scotiabank in the Global Banking and Capital Markets division.

"This is one of the most exciting times there has ever been for wireless connectivity and digital infrastructure," said Maltais-Boisvert. "Digital Bridge has a well-earned status as one of the world's premiere digital infrastructure investment specialists. I am looking forward to contributing to the firm's performance as an owner and operator of these assets as we continue to build out our portfolio."

Maltais-Boisvert joins a team of more than 50 employees at Digital Bridge, including an executive investment team with diverse operating and financial backgrounds and an unrivaled understanding of the digital infrastructure market.

Maltais-Boisvert holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and an MBA from INSEAD.

She has served on numerous Boards of Directors throughout her career.

About Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC

Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC is a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity. Led by a team of experienced executives with diverse operating and financial backgrounds, Digital Bridge has a track record of creating value based upon its active management of portfolio companies spanning the tower, data center, small cell/DAS and fiber markets. The firm currently has six portfolio companies across the United States and Latin American digital infrastructure markets: Andean Tower Partners, DataBank, ExteNet Systems, Mexico Tower Partners, Vantage Data Centers and Vertical Bridge. Digital Bridge manages nearly $20 billion of digital infrastructure globally, directly and through Digital Colony Partners, LP, and pro forma for Digital Colony Partners' pending Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) transaction. Digital Bridge was formed in 2013 by Marc Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, and was acquired by Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) in July 2019. For more information, please visit www.digitalbridgellc.com.

