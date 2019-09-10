The invention converts the energy produced by PV cells directly into mechanical motion without the need for batteries or power electronics. Its developers claim the robustness of the solar motor can drive water pumps and ventilation turbines for more than 20 years without the need for maintenance.From pv magazine France. Auxerre-based start-up Saurea has unveiled an electric motor technology that converts solar energy directly into mechanical rotation. The company's first product provides rotary motion able to draw water for agricultural irrigation and to supply fresh air to ventilate buildings. ...

