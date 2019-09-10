Elliptic Labs, leading the market in ultrasound virtual sensors, announced today that a top-five Asian smartphone manufacturer will include Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor in four of its new smartphone models. Now in its fourth generation, INNER BEAUTY replaces the traditional infrared hardware proximity sensor with software, thus improving design alternatives and reducing cost.

"Securing yet another license contract with this large OEM demonstrates the value-add of our virtual sensors," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "As our OEM customers continue deploying our technology into more phone models and products, the benefits of replacing hardware with advanced software are increasingly evident, such as compelling cost, space savings and enhanced functionality."

INNER BEAUTY was introduced in 2016 and immediately revolutionized smartphone design by creating a new approach to proximity sensing, a necessary function that turns off the screen and disables the touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear. INNER BEAUTY made possible full-screen phones without holes on the front, eliminating the need for the thick bezels that had been standard before Elliptic Labs' software-only solution was available to OEMs.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a pioneer in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries, transforming products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows Elliptic Labs to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform provides precise presence sensing and enables touch-free gesture controls such as scroll, approach, and double-tap software which is now deployed in over 30 million devices. Elliptic Labs is a privately held company headquartered in Norway with offices in the United States, Korea, Japan and China. For more information visit us at: www.ellipticlabs.com.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs. AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is a trademark of Elliptic Labs. All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005688/en/

Contacts:

Aoife Kimber

KimberPR for Elliptic Labs

akimber@kimberpr.com

1 (650) 773-7288