GDC Technics Announces Dispatch Of RAMs Team To India

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technics, an industry leader in aircraft modifications, MRO services, technical services, and electronic systems, announced the dispatch of a Repairs Alterations Modification services (RAMs) team to India to manage the removal and re-installation of a completed VIP aircraft interior.

The GDC Technics RAMs team is a new offering included in the company's MRO services. The team is currently in Mumbai conducting the complete interior removal of an A319 in order for the aircraft to undergo its routine C-Check.

"Our RAMs team is an expansion on our MRO services that will allow us to take care of our customers whenever and wherever they may need us," said GDC Technics CEO Brad Foreman. "We can dispatch this team 24/7 with full confidence in their expertise and ability to get the job done right."

GDC's team will ensure the proper removal of the interior as well as the protection of the furniture, monuments, and fixtures throughout the process. Once the inspection is complete, the RAMs team will re-install the complete interior, which includes any necessary cosmetic repairs or warranty work.

GDC Technics is currently contracted for two additional Head of State programs consisting of four wide-body aircraft and recently announced the approval of an STC for a Media Server and three Cabin Wireless Access Points. The company also recently celebrated the opening of a new office location in the UK.

About GDC Technics. GDC Technics is a world-class aircraft company with extensive expertise in Modifications, MRO services, Technical services and Electronic systems. GDC Technics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas with multiple worldwide locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, see www.gdctechnics.com.

