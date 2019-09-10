NexusTek to Host Webinar: "Compare In-House vs Domestic Outsourced IT"

Guidance on When Business Should Hire In-house Personnel or Outsource Their IT Management

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / NexusTek will host a webinar for IT and business leaders who are conflicted about whether to hire full-time internal IT staff or to outsource IT management.

Titled, "Your In-House IT Costs Are Going Up: Here's What You Can Do About It," this 30-minute session will provide an insider's perspective on hiring in-house versus outsourcing to a managed IT services provider. Attendees will also gain insight and direction from a 5-year analysis offered in the presentation to determine the optimal path for their business. Essentially, this event is a guide on how to assess and prioritize the many variables that contribute to potential cost-savings and operational efficiencies.

Basic maintenance and support of existing infrastructure, for example, consume between 50 percent and 80 percent of an IT department's resources. To manage growth and capitalize on new industry technologies, companies often pull in additional resources as a supplement to in-house IT staff by hiring an experienced IT services provider. Attend this webinar to find out which option is right for your business.

WHAT: Your In-House IT Costs Are Going Up and Here's What You Can Do About It

WHO: NexusTek

WHEN: Thursday, September 12th, 2019, at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST

Business leaders may be aware of the need to stay current with technology, but many lack the expertise and resources to deploy, manage, secure and integrate new IT into their business operations and processes.

Join NexusTek on September 12th to gain the insight you need to make informed, strategic decisions for your business.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

