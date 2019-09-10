Noble Systems Will Detail Key Factors Behind BC Services' Growth in Upcoming Webinar: "Dramatically Increase your Bottom Line with Gamification"

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Noble Systems Corporation (Noble Systems) will host a webinar for contact center managers and human resources decision-makers to learn how gamification creates friendly competition within the organization to motivate collectors without pushing them to turn toward unjust practices.

This hour-long session will explore how accounts receivable management company and Noble Systems customer, BC Services, leveraged Noble Gamification to create an employee-centric environment that increased both agent retention and organizational efficiency, resulting in tangible, significant bottom-line growth for the entire organization.

WHAT: Dramatically Increase Your Bottom Line with Gamification

WHO: Blake Boettcher, Collections Manager, BC Services

Brett Brosseau, VP - Noble Systems Gaming Solutions

Amy Lane, Strategic Account Manager, Noble Systems

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EDT

REGISTER HERE

According to the Bureau of Statistics and Labor, one out of every three employees will voluntarily separate from their current job and go work somewhere else in 2020. The 2019 Retention Report by The Work Institute suggests that of those who have voluntarily separated, 75 percent could have been prevented.

To remain at the forefront of the collections industry, companies must not only retain their highest-performing employees, but also keep them motivated. Executives who have embraced gamification technology and strategies for workforce engagement have reported staggering results.

Join us on Wednesday, September 18, to hear from BC Services' Collections Manager, Blake Boettcher, on how incentivizing employees fostered both personal and company growth.

For organizations struggling with workforce attrition, Noble Gamification solutions help engage employees, increase productivity and reduce turnover across all generations - from Boomers and Millennials to the fast-growing population of Gen-Z workers. Simply put, Noble Gamification fosters a corporate culture that transforms daily routines into healthy competitions.

Attendees will learn:

Gamification's relevance

Gamification's position in the technology stack

How to identify business objectives and KPIs for Gamification

BC Services' results: Gamification in Action

REGISTER TODAY!

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of 195+ patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit www.noblesystems.com.

