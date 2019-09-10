Adhera Therapeutics, Inc.: Adhera Therapeutics and Indegene Announce Next Gen Commercialization Partnership

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ATRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging technology to commercialize unique therapies and improve patient outcomes, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Indegene Inc. to deploy the proprietary Indegene co-commercialization model to expand commercialization for its drug, PRESTALIA, across the United States. PRESTALIA (https://PRESTALIA-us.net/package-insert) combines two key hypertensive agents, perindopril arginine and amlodipine besylate, and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension.

Nancy Phelan, CEO of Adhera Therapeutics commented, "Our partnership with Indegene is an important strategic relationship that will enable Adhera to scale up and penetrate markets reaching healthcare providers with whom we are not engaging today. We're excited to leverage Indegene's AI-based commercialization approach and become more efficient and effective and support more hypertension patients."

Indegene's proprietary digital first co-commercialization approach has marked a significant shift from the conventional rep-led model for product commercialization in the last few years. The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven platform developed by Indegene allows highly segmented Healthcare Professional targeting at scale with advanced analytics and operations to drive prescriptions and revenues for brands across therapeutic areas. This augurs well for pharma companies as the new digital model expands their reach and frequency of engaging with the HCPs, while the field force continues to cover a part of the total physician community.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice-President, Indegene, "We are delighted to partner with Adhera as their extended arm to reach 10X more prescribers than the brand was targeting last year. Early adopters of our integrated digital model have reported success on a highly engaged and expanded customer [base] including physicians and patients."

Indegene's new commercialization model enables pharma and biotech companies to adopt the customer-first approach effectively much like precision marketing in consumer industries. The digital model also addresses challenges of sales and marketing expenditures for new as well as mature drugs in an era where the pressure on drug companies is mounting to reduce prices.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging technology to commercialize unique therapies and improve patient outcomes. Adhera is initially focused on commercializing through DyrctAxess, a patient-centric treatment approach. Adhera is dedicated to identifying additional assets to expand its commercial presence. Additional information can be found at www.adherathera.com.

About Indegene

Indegene (www.indegene.com) helps global healthcare organizations address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations and medical expertise. Indegene helps clients drive commercial and clinical outcomes, revenue and productivity improvements by digital transformation, customer engagement, RWD based clinical development and health outcomes improvement.

Indegene has a global footprint with offices in North America, Europe, China and India.

About PRESTALIA

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

PRESTALIA (perindopril arginine and amlodipine) is a combination of perindopril, an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor, and amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker, indicated for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure:

• In patients not adequately controlled with monotherapy.

• As initial therapy in patients likely to need multiple drugs to achieve their blood pressure goals.

Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

PRESTALIA is contraindicated in patients with hereditary or idiopathic angioedema, with or without previous angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor treatment, and in patients who are hypersensitive to perindopril, to ACE inhibitors, or to amlodipine. Rare cases of angioedema, including intestinal angioedema, have been reported in patients treated with ACE inhibitors. Do not co-administer aliskiren with ACE inhibitors, including PRESTALIA, in patients with diabetes.

Worsening angina and acute myocardial infarction can develop after starting or increasing the dose of PRESTALIA, particularly in patients with severe obstructive coronary artery disease. In patients at risk of excessive hypotension, start PRESTALIA therapy under close medical supervision. Follow patients closely for the ?rst 2 weeks of treatment and whenever the dose of PRESTALIA is increased or a diuretic is added or its dose increased. Monitor renal function periodically in patients treated with PRESTALIA. Consider withholding or discontinuing therapy in patients who develop a clinically signi?cant decrease in renal function.

The most common adverse events associated with PRESTALIA include peripheral edema, cough, headache, and dizziness.

FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION can be found at: https://PRESTALIA-us.net/package-insert

