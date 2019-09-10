The global traffic safety products market size is poised to reach USD 922.78 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005781/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global traffic safety products market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the rising number of road accidents, the development of traffic safety products made of ecofriendly and recycled materials and the automation in traffic safety products are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising number of road accidents. In addition, increasing focus on development of road infrastructure is anticipated to further boost the traffic safety products market during the forecast period.

Globally, road accidents account for a significant share of the annual accident-related deaths. Most of these occur in the low-and middle-income countries where road safety monitoring frameworks are still being implemented. Incidences of over-speeding, drunken driving, distracted driving, non-usage of in-vehicle safety equipment, and unsafe road infrastructure are prominent causes of the recorded road accidents. In 2015, the UN General Assembly implemented the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is supposed to be adopted by member countries by 2030. Thus, the member countries are investing in enhancing road safety by adopting efficient safety practices, including the use of road safety equipment to provide proper guidance to drivers.

Increasing population across the globe, coupled with the expanding industrial sector, is driving the need for rapid infrastructure development A fast and efficient road transportation network has become a necessity. Governments of several nations are focusing on widening of the existing roads and construction of new roads and highways, to mitigate the problem of traffic congestion and increase road safety. These measures are expected to boost the growth of the traffic safety products market over the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Brady Worldwide Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lindsay Corp.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc.

Shenzhen Luming Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd.

SWARCO AG

Traffic Technologies Ltd.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Traffic Safety Products Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user:

Municipal

Industrial and commercial

Key Regions for the Traffic Safety Products Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Market are:

Hydrographic Equipment Market Global Hydrographic Equipment Market by application (hydrographic charting, offshore oil and gas, port and harbor management, and coastal engineering) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Hydrogen Compressor Market- Global Hydrogen Compressor Market by end-users (oil and gas, chemicals, and other end-users), technology (multistage hydrogen compressors and single-stage hydrogen compressors), type (oil-based and oil-free), power range (below 100 hp, 101 hp 200 hp, and 201 hp and above), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005781/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com