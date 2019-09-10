SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2019 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/09/2019) of GBP54.38m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/09/2019) of GBP38.87m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 186.40p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 182.03p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 09/09/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 19638 EQS News ID: 871525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2019 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)