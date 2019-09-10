The global farro market size is poised to reach USD 47.55 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

"Organized retail has grown globally with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Thus, vendors in the farro market are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution networks. Thus, the growth in organized retailing will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the ability of farro to give good yields in mountainous regions. In addition, the increased use of farro as an ingredient in muesli is anticipated to further boost the Farro market during the forecast period.

Farmers in hilly and mountainous regions prefer to cultivate crops that require lesser amounts of water and can be grown in low-quality soil without the need for any pesticide or insecticide. Farro production plays a vital role among these poor-community farmers. Farro is extensively grown in the mountains due to its ability to augment yield on poor-quality soils and resist fungal diseases such as stem rust in wetlands. Therefore, the ability to give good organic yields, in mountainous regions is expected to increase the production of farro globally. This will subsequently fuel the growth of the farro market during the forecast period.

Farro has a rich nutritional profile of proteins, vitamins, magnesium, and fiber and hence witnesses significant demand as a nutritional ingredient in breakfast food options, especially in muesli. Muesli is a mixture of oats, cereals, grains, nuts, and dry fruits, and its consumption is quite high. Thus, several vendors operating in the global muesli market offer muesli products with farro as a nutritional ingredient. Hence, the increasing use of farro as a nutritional ingredient in muesli is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bluebird Grain Farms

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Nature's Earthly Choice

Poggio del Farro Srl

Roland Foods LLC.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Farro Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Conventional farro

Organic farro

Key Regions for the Farro Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

